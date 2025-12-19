Fuel stations split on cashless payments

Observations at several fuel stations across Ho Chi Minh City show that some outlets accept cash only, refusing bank transfers or QR-code payments.

On the afternoon of December 18, after refueling at Station No.540 on Le Duc Anh Street in Binh Hung Hoa Ward, Hoang Thanh Huong, a resident of Tay Thanh Ward, asked to pay by bank transfer. The attendant shook his head: “Cash only.”

Caught off guard with no cash on hand, Huong found herself in an awkward situation. Spotting a truck driver who had just finished refueling nearby, she improvised by asking him to act as a “mobile ATM,” transferring VND100,000 to him in exchange for VND100,000 in cash to settle her bill. The transaction took only a few minutes, but the experience left her irritated. “What should have taken seconds with a QR scan ended up requiring help from a stranger,” she said.

Van Ngoc, a truck driver from Binh Duong Ward, said he always has to carry cash when refueling, even though all other operating expenses are paid through banks. “It’s inconvenient and makes spending harder to track, while transfers are far more transparent,” he complained.

Customers pay in cash while refueling on the afternoon of December 18 at a fuel station on Le Duc Anh Street, Binh Hung Hoa Ward, HCMC.

Hoang Quyen, a resident of Hoa Hung Ward, echoed the sentiment, noting that few people carry much cash these days. “Having to fumble for a wallet and count bills just to buy fuel is simply too troublesome,” she said.

A similar scene was observed at a fuel station on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, right at the entrance to the Vung Tau Bus Station (Vung Tau Ward). As soon as customers requested to pay by transfer, attendants repeatedly replied with a curt response: No bank-transfer payments accepted.

From a business perspective, some fuel station owners remain cautious. V.L., who owns a station in Tan Thoi Hiep Ward, said operators worry about technical glitches during transfers, the time needed for transaction reconciliation, the risk of vehicle congestion during peak hours, and especially fire-safety concerns when customers use mobile phones near fuel pumps.

Another station owner was more blunt: “We are not opposed to electronic payments, but if something goes wrong, it is very difficult to resolve. Without clear guidelines, safety must come first.”

That said, practical experience at stations that do accept cashless payments suggests that risks can be managed if operations are properly organized. At several outlets operated by Petrolimex and PVOIL, card payments, QR codes, and e-wallets are implemented in a coordinated manner. Dedicated payment areas are set up away from fuel pumps, ensuring safety while also shortening transaction times.

According to Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, the department consistently encourages cashless payments, including for fuel purchases. “How payments are organized depends on each enterprise’s specific conditions and management plans,” he said, adding that the department will continue to promote and guide appropriate implementation.

By Thi Hong, Quang Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan