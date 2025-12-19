Vietnam–Singapore bilateral trade reaches record of SGD36 bln in first 11 months

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore yesterday reported that bilateral trade between Vietnam and Singapore continues to grow strongly, reaching its highest level ever.

Specifically, in November 2025, total two-way trade reached SGD2.9 billion, up 15.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Singapore’s exports to Vietnam amounted to SGD1.8 billion, up 0.1 percent, while imports from Vietnam reached SGD1.1 billion, up 55.2 percent.

Over the first 11 months of 2025, total bilateral trade reached SGD36 billion, a 25.7 percent increase over the same period last year, setting a new record in Vietnam–Singapore trade relations. Vietnam remains Singapore’s 10th largest trading partner.

Illustrative photo: the Ministry of Industry and Trade

In terms of Singapore’s exports to Vietnam, key products include machinery, electrical equipment and parts (HS 85), worth SGD12.8 billion, up 28.2 percent, with 96.8 percent re-exported goods; fuels, petroleum and distillates (HS 27), worth SGD3.7 billion, up 14.2 percent, with 99 percent domestically produced.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s exports to Singapore were led by HS 85 products reaching nearly SGD5.9 billion, up 105.5 percent, accounting for 51.9 percent of Singapore’s imports from Vietnam; HS 84 products (machinery, mechanical appliances), valued at SGD2.7 billion, up 68.3 percent; and HS 70 products (glass and glassware), valued at SGD 774.4 million, up 3.1 percent.

This data highlights the robust and accelerating trade partnership between the two countries in 2025.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong