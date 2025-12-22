Ministry deploys traceability system

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has rolled out a national product traceability system aimed at enhancing transparency over the origin and quality of goods circulating on the market.

From January 1, 2026, goods circulating on the market will be subject to mandatory traceability.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under MoIT announced on the afternoon of December 22 that, starting December 23, the ministry’s traceability platform would officially come into operation at www.verigoods.vn. The system is designed to improve product information transparency, strengthen consumer protection, and support businesses in pursuing sustainable development.

According to the ministry, the platform is built around a people- and business-centered approach, serving as a digital bridge between enterprises and consumers and helping to reinforce market confidence. By standardizing product information disclosure through authentication tools such as QR codes, consumers can easily identify genuine goods, while businesses gain an effective instrument to safeguard brand credibility and prevent counterfeiting and fraud.

The system has been officially operational since December 23 and will become mandatory for selected categories of goods from January 1, 2026. Under current regulations, traceability requirements will apply to products designated by ministries or ministerial-level agencies based on risk assessments, including potential impacts on human health, the environment, and public order and safety. Implementation will follow a phased roadmap to ensure feasibility and minimize additional compliance costs for businesses.

Against the backdrop of accelerating digital transformation, many enterprises—particularly small and medium-sized ones—continue to face challenges in investing in technological infrastructure and data governance. The ministry's traceability system is expected to provide technical support and establish a common baseline for traceability capabilities, thereby promoting more synchronized digital transformation across sectors.

The platform enables enterprises to declare and update standardized data on raw material origins, production processes, circulation, and distribution. At the same time, it equips state management agencies with tools for supervision, post-inspection, risk analysis, and enforcement.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan