Year-end shopping activity heats up

A wide range of specialty products is pouring into Ho Chi Minh City to meet rising consumer demand during Christmas and the Lunar New Year. Shopping activity at supermarkets and shopping malls is heating up.

Regional specialties are widely sold in traditional markets, supermarkets and malls across Ho Chi Minh City, while trade promotion events feature distinctive local products from cooperatives and businesses. Notably, numerous distinctive regional products have also been introduced at trade promotion events.

Alongside domestic specialties, a growing range of imported goods is expanding consumer options.

Customers choose Thai Nguyen-based specialty products made by BK Foods at a recent OCOP Product Week in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Increased supply, stable prices

Major retail chains have pledged to increase Tet goods supplies by 20–30 percent compared to last year, as well as run price stabilization programs and tighten food safety controls. As a result, prices of numerous essential items remain largely stable, helping reassure consumers.

According to several businesses, overseas orders for Tet specialty products have risen sharply, including candied fruits, dried fruits and banh xeo (Vietnamese pancake) flour exported to the United States, Australia and Canada.

Ms. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, said that many companies began ramping up production in the early fourth quarter of 2025 to meet Tet demand. Some have accepted lower profit and proactively stockpiled domestic and imported raw materials to keep prices stable and avoid supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said that major retailers such as Saigon Co.op, MM Mega Market, GO!, Satra and Vissan have earmarked about VND30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) for the two peak shopping months ahead of Tet, including nearly VND13 trillion (US$494 million) for price-stabilized goods.

These products continue to be priced at least five percent lower than comparable items on the market.

By Thi Hong, Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong