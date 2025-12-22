Business

Chinese enterprises seek sustainable investment opportunities in Vietnam

SGGP

Chinese companies in Vietnam are emphasizing local partnerships, cultural understanding, and green innovation as they pursue long-term, responsible growth.

forum.jpg
At the forum (Photo: SGGP)

As Vietnam positions itself as a hub for sustainable growth, Chinese enterprises are stepping up with strategies that blend local integration, cultural awareness, and green innovation.

On December 21, the Zhejiang Business Association in Vietnam held the forum “Journey of Growth and Experience Sharing for Chinese Enterprises in Vietnam,” attracting numerous businesses, industry associations, international consultants, and investment support organizations.

lai.jpg
Mao Renlai, Chairman of the Zhejiang Business Association in Vietnam, speaks at the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Mao Renlai, Chairman of the Zhejiang Business Association in Vietnam, emphasized that sustainable investment in Vietnam requires careful market research particularly understanding regional differences in consumer culture and building strong local partnerships to navigate regulations and establish efficient supply chains.

He also stressed the importance of localizing human resources, respecting local customs, and complying with labor, tax, and environmental laws. Digital transformation, e-commerce platforms, and social media were identified as key tools for market expansion. “A win-win strategy is the foundation of sustainable investment,” he noted.

liem.jpg
Tran Ngoc Liem, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch speaks at the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Tran Ngoc Liem, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM), affirmed that VCCI-HCM will continue to support Chinese business associations through advisory programs on legal compliance, taxation, rules of origin, and raw material management—helping firms mitigate post-audit and trade defense risks.

minh.jpg
Leaw Wee Ming, General Director of VSIP Can Tho, talks with the newspaper in the sideline of the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Experts and business leaders also shared practical insights. Leaw Wee Ming, General Director of VSIP Can Tho, said the project is developed under ESG standards, applying green technologies in alignment with Vietnam’s Net Zero commitment by 2050—making it an attractive destination for international investors.

By Dinh Du - Translated by ANh Quan

Tags

industry associations international consultants Chinese enterprises consumer culture

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn