Chinese enterprises seek sustainable investment opportunities in Vietnam

Chinese companies in Vietnam are emphasizing local partnerships, cultural understanding, and green innovation as they pursue long-term, responsible growth.

At the forum (Photo: SGGP)

As Vietnam positions itself as a hub for sustainable growth, Chinese enterprises are stepping up with strategies that blend local integration, cultural awareness, and green innovation.

On December 21, the Zhejiang Business Association in Vietnam held the forum “Journey of Growth and Experience Sharing for Chinese Enterprises in Vietnam,” attracting numerous businesses, industry associations, international consultants, and investment support organizations.

Mao Renlai, Chairman of the Zhejiang Business Association in Vietnam, speaks at the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Mao Renlai, Chairman of the Zhejiang Business Association in Vietnam, emphasized that sustainable investment in Vietnam requires careful market research particularly understanding regional differences in consumer culture and building strong local partnerships to navigate regulations and establish efficient supply chains.

He also stressed the importance of localizing human resources, respecting local customs, and complying with labor, tax, and environmental laws. Digital transformation, e-commerce platforms, and social media were identified as key tools for market expansion. “A win-win strategy is the foundation of sustainable investment,” he noted.

Tran Ngoc Liem, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch speaks at the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Tran Ngoc Liem, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM), affirmed that VCCI-HCM will continue to support Chinese business associations through advisory programs on legal compliance, taxation, rules of origin, and raw material management—helping firms mitigate post-audit and trade defense risks.

Leaw Wee Ming, General Director of VSIP Can Tho, talks with the newspaper in the sideline of the forum (Photo: SGGP)

Experts and business leaders also shared practical insights. Leaw Wee Ming, General Director of VSIP Can Tho, said the project is developed under ESG standards, applying green technologies in alignment with Vietnam’s Net Zero commitment by 2050—making it an attractive destination for international investors.

By Dinh Du - Translated by ANh Quan