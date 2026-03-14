Truong Sa Island ready for Election Day

On March 14, Polling Station 14 on Truong Sa Island in Truong Sa Special Zone conducted a comprehensive inspection of preparations for the election of deputies to the National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Entrance gate to the polling station (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizing committee, Polling Station No. 14 will hold the election on March 15, in line with the nationwide voting schedule. Despite geographical remoteness and harsh weather conditions, all preparatory work has been completed in full compliance with regulations, ensuring the election will be conducted in a safe, democratic, and orderly manner.

Earlier, on March 8, early voting was organized at 20 polling stations on islands within the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands, one week ahead of the mainland schedule in accordance with electoral regulations.

Lieutenant Colonel Vu Duc Quynh, Commander of Truong Sa and Head of the Election Committee on the islands, rehearses the briefing on polling station regulations and the election procedures. (Photo: SGGP)

Propaganda activities in service of the election on Truong Sa Island, part of the Truong Sa Islands (Photo: SGGP)

Ballot boxes have been fully prepared at Polling Station No. 14 on Truong Sa Island in Truong Sa Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

The ballot-marking area at the polling station (Photo: SGGP)

Voters review the list of candidates for deputies to the National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Voters on Truong Sa Island check the posted list of eligible voters. (Photo: SGGP)

All preparations for the election on Truong Sa Island have been fully completed. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh