From early morning, the Muslim community in Ho Chi Minh City gathered at the mosque to attend Raya Idil Adha celebration.

Large number of Muslim worshippers attend Raya Idil Adha celebration in HCMC on May 27. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 27, a large number of Muslim worshippers gathered at the Jamia Al-Musulman Mosque (also known as Saigon Central Masjid), located at 66 Dong Du Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate Raya Idil Adha (1447 AH, 2026), also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ in the Islamic calendar, one of the most important religious festivals of the Muslim community.

From early morning, worshippers dressed in traditional attire gathered at the mosque to attend the celebration. In addition to the Muslim community in Ho Chi Minh City, the event was attended by many followers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and several European countries who are living, working, studying, and residing in the city.

A large number of Muslim worshippers gather at the Jamia Al-Musulman Mosque. (Photo: SGGP)

Cleansing ritual before entering the prayer service (Photo: SGGP)

Sharing the significance of the Raya Idil Adha celebration, Mr. Machdares Samael, Head of the Representative Board of the Muslim Community in Ho Chi Minh City, said that this is one of the largest and most important festivals of the Muslim people, regarded as a Tet holiday for Muslim communities around the world. It is a sacred occasion symbolizing reunion, solidarity, and prayers for peace and well-being for the Muslim community.

Arriving at the mosque early in the morning, Ms. Ka Ma Ri Giah, from An Giang Province, joined fellow compatriots to attend the celebration. She said that during this occasion, women usually clean and decorate their homes, prepare new clothes, and cook traditional dishes to welcome visiting guests.

“After the ceremony, we visit relatives or invite guests to our homes for conversation and tea. Muslim families with better financial conditions also buy cattle for slaughter and share the meat with disadvantaged fellow believers,” Ms. Ka Ma Ri Giah said.

Muslim worshippers pray at the Jamia Al-Musulman Mosque. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Le Minh Dao, Secretary of the Management Board of Jamia Al-Musulman Mosque, this year’s Raya Idil Adha celebration attracted more than 1,000 Muslim worshippers to the mosque. The Management Board also presented 300 support packages to disadvantaged followers, each worth VND2 million (US$76).

On the occasion of the celebration, the mosque also distributed food to Muslim communities across Ho Chi Minh City. Accordingly, beef was allocated to 14 community areas, with locations having larger Muslim populations receiving around 150 kilograms, while smaller communities received approximately 50 kilograms each.

Mr. Le Minh Dao added that during the holy month of Ramadan, the Management Board of Jamia Al-Musulman Mosque maintains various community support activities. Each Muslim community area in Ho Chi Minh City receives support ranging from VND3 million to VND5 million, along with 50-100 kilograms of rice and 10-40 kilograms of dates to serve religious activities and observances during the fasting month.

Beyond Ho Chi Minh City, these support activities have also been extended to several neighboring disadvantaged localities, reflecting the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and support for those facing difficulties.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Muslim community has around 9,400 followers who practice their religion at 11 mosques, five small mosques, and seven centralized religious gathering points.

Muslim worshippers pray at the Jamia Al-Musulman Mosque. (Photo: SGGP)

Worshippers make voluntary donations to support disadvantaged people. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh