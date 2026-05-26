Weather

Northern Vietnam heatwave leaves outdoor workers struggling to make living

SGGPO

A severe heatwave engulfing Hanoi and northern Vietnam is crippling outdoor labor, forcing construction workers and street vendors to endure hazardous conditions and adjusted shifts to survive the peak of the hot season.

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Motorcycle riders stop their vehicles under the shadow of a flyover to avoid the sunlight while waiting for the traffic light. (Photo: Tien Cuong)

On May 26, Hanoi and many northern provinces continued to experience a severe heatwave, with temperatures rising sharply across a wide area.

From early morning, the sun was already intense. By around 10 a.m., heat had begun to blanket the street. Many people covered themselves completely when going outside, seeking shade or sheltering under bridges and trees to avoid the sun.

At construction sites, working conditions became especially harsh.

An outdoor worker said that in recent days, the period from around 10 a.m. to early afternoon had been the most oppressive. Standing outside for even a short time caused a burning sensation on the skin, while heat radiating from the ground made workers feel exhausted and dizzy.

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Workers toil outdoors under the scorching sun. (Photo: Tien Cuong)

Many laborers had to continuously replenish water and take short breaks in shaded areas to avoid heatstroke and exhaustion caused by the extreme temperatures.

A number of construction units have also adjusted working hours, limiting direct outdoor labor during peak heat periods to protect workers’ health.

According to the meteorological agency, the widespread heatwave in northern Vietnam is likely to continue in the coming days. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activities during periods of intense heat, drink enough water and monitor their health, especially elderly people, children and outdoor workers.

Experts warned that severe and exceptionally severe heat combined with low humidity levels could increase the risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to rising electricity demand, as well as heighten the danger of forest fires.

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Delivery workers are unloading goods in the nearly 40-degree Celsius heat in Hanoi. (Photo: Tien Cuong)
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Street watering trucks help reduce the temperature of the road surface and minimize dust. (Photo: Tien Cuong)
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Workers are removing power lines to prepare for removing utility poles and planting replacement trees on Nguyen Tuan Street, Hanoi. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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severe heatwave avoid the sun. outdoor worker outdoor labor

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