Multimedia

“Golden Season” unfolds brilliantly beneath the sea

SGGP

Every year from April to August, in the Central region, when the seas are calm, vast “fields” of brown algae blanket the seabed in shimmering golden hues, ushering in a vibrant “golden season” beneath the waves.

As the seaweed reaches maturity, local fishermen and divers enter the busy harvesting season.

The gulfweed beds are carefully collected by divers using traditional manual methods before being brought ashore for drying and processing into nutrient-rich seafood specialties. After undergoing labor-intensive harvesting, drying, and sorting stages, workers can earn around VND1 million (US$38) per day, equivalent to approximately VND30-40 million (US$1,138 - US$1,517) per person per month.

In several coastal villages on the Quy Nhon Peninsula in Gia Lai Province, local communities are preserving seasonal brown algal resources to promote green tourism and support more sustainable livelihoods.

rongmo.jpg
The brown algae are carefully harvested to ensure that the roots and stems are preserved, allowing the seaweed to regenerate naturally and helping conserve marine resources.
rongmo1.jpg
Fishermen earn their livelihoods on the shimmering golden brown algae fields off the coast of Chau Tan, Dong Son Commune, Quang Ngai.
rongmo2.jpg
The brown algae “fields” on the Nhon Hai Peninsula in Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Gia Lai, have emerged as a unique and attractive experiential tourism product.
rongmo3.jpg
Visitors explore a closed-loop seaweed economic model in Dak Lak Province.
rongmo4.jpg
Natural seaweed products consistently attract buyers.
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

brown algae gulfweed Central region Golden Season

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn