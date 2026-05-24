“Golden Season” unfolds brilliantly beneath the sea

Every year from April to August, in the Central region, when the seas are calm, vast “fields” of brown algae blanket the seabed in shimmering golden hues, ushering in a vibrant “golden season” beneath the waves.

As the seaweed reaches maturity, local fishermen and divers enter the busy harvesting season.

The gulfweed beds are carefully collected by divers using traditional manual methods before being brought ashore for drying and processing into nutrient-rich seafood specialties. After undergoing labor-intensive harvesting, drying, and sorting stages, workers can earn around VND1 million (US$38) per day, equivalent to approximately VND30-40 million (US$1,138 - US$1,517) per person per month.

In several coastal villages on the Quy Nhon Peninsula in Gia Lai Province, local communities are preserving seasonal brown algal resources to promote green tourism and support more sustainable livelihoods.

The brown algae are carefully harvested to ensure that the roots and stems are preserved, allowing the seaweed to regenerate naturally and helping conserve marine resources.

Fishermen earn their livelihoods on the shimmering golden brown algae fields off the coast of Chau Tan, Dong Son Commune, Quang Ngai.

The brown algae “fields” on the Nhon Hai Peninsula in Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Gia Lai, have emerged as a unique and attractive experiential tourism product.

Visitors explore a closed-loop seaweed economic model in Dak Lak Province.

Natural seaweed products consistently attract buyers.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh