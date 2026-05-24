“Golden Season” unfolds brilliantly beneath the sea
SGGP
Every year from April to August, in the Central region, when the seas are calm, vast “fields” of brown algae blanket the seabed in shimmering golden hues, ushering in a vibrant “golden season” beneath the waves.
As the seaweed reaches maturity, local fishermen and divers enter the busy harvesting season.
The gulfweed beds are carefully collected by divers using traditional manual methods before being brought ashore for drying and processing into nutrient-rich seafood specialties. After undergoing labor-intensive harvesting, drying, and sorting stages, workers can earn around VND1 million (US$38) per day, equivalent to approximately VND30-40 million (US$1,138 - US$1,517) per person per month.
In several coastal villages on the Quy Nhon Peninsula in Gia Lai Province, local communities are preserving seasonal brown algal resources to promote green tourism and support more sustainable livelihoods.