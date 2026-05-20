Germany’s advanced scientific space presented in major cities

The Da Nang Museum, in coordination with the Goethe Institute and the Max Planck Society, inaugurated the science exhibition “Universe – Humankind – Intelligence” (UMI), showcasing Germany’s cutting-edge scientific research achievements.

Through five themes, including the universe, human history, the brain, the Anthropocene, and artificial intelligence, the exhibition guides visitors on a journey to explore the question, "Where do we come from and where are we heading?”

The exhibition space is designed with interactive features, incorporating images, graphics, models, films, podcasts, and a wide range of high-tech experiences.

Its content combines popular science knowledge with Germany’s latest research achievements, making it suitable for diverse audiences, particularly young people.

A highlight of the exhibition is the series of UMI exploration activities led by science communication experts. Visitors can take part in hands-on activities and access original German-language content through the “Discovery Passport” program.

Volunteers guide students in participating in interactive activities. (Photo: SGGP)

Students attentively listen to explanations at each exhibition area. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Thai Mai Lan, Director of the Goethe-Institute Ho Chi Minh City, the exhibition strikes a balance between delivering foundational knowledge and introducing Germany’s advanced scientific research achievements. Through the exhibition, the public can gain deeper insights into Germany as a nation that places strong emphasis on science, technology, and innovation.

The exhibition also helps foster connections among language, culture, and academia, enabling young people to recognize that the German language is not merely a linguistic skill but also a gateway to educational opportunities, scientific research, and international exchange.

Mr. Huynh Dinh Quoc Thien, Director of the Da Nang Museum, said the exhibition offers the public an opportunity to access modern scientific knowledge through approachable, vivid, and highly interactive formats. This is also a prevailing trend among modern museums worldwide.

Amid Vietnam’s push to advance science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, the exhibition helps foster a spirit of scientific curiosity, encourages exploratory thinking, and strengthens cultural and educational exchanges between Vietnam and Germany.

Following Hanoi, Da Nang is the second stop of the exhibition in Vietnam before it continues to Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition will run until June 18 at the Da Nang Museum.

Students take part in an interactive game exploring the theme of “The Brain.” (Photo: SGGP)

Students explore the exhibition space themed around “Human History.” (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh