Borders and islands ready for national election day

From remote islands and border villages to residential areas that have recently recovered from natural disasters, preparations for election day are being carried out urgently.

All localities have made thorough preparations and now stand ready for the nation’s great day.

In the border area between Vietnam and Laos, covering the communes of A Luoi 1, A Luoi 2, and A Luoi 3 in Hue City, localities that suffered severe damage during the natural disasters at the end of 2025, local authorities have been regularly bringing information about the upcoming election to every village and residential cluster daily.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh from Tu Vay Village in A Luoi Commune 3, Hue City, soldiers and local authorities have been visiting each household to disseminate information about the election, helping residents better understand its significance and actively prepare to participate. All citizens aged 18 and above have affirmed their determination to be present on Election Day.

Patrolling the Vietnam–Laos border area in Hue City ahead of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure (Photo: SGGP)

Soldiers and local authorities have been visiting each household to disseminate information about the election, helping residents better understand its significance and actively prepare to participate. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ba Vi Commune, Quang Ngai Province, there are nine polling stations serving 7,885 voters. The locality has completed public communication activities, prepared the necessary facilities, and developed contingency plans to respond to natural disasters, ensuring that the election day will take place safely and smoothly.

On Cu Lao Xanh Island in Nhon Chau Commune, Gia Lai Province, local authorities have arranged three polling stations at village cultural houses to facilitate residents in exercising their civic rights. The island commune is filled with a vibrant atmosphere in preparation for the election, with flags and banners decorating roads throughout the area.

Mr. Duong Hiep Hung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhon Chau Commune, stated that the locality has compiled and publicly posted the voter lists, with 1,740 voters eligible to elect the Provincial People’s Council and 1,624 voters eligible to elect the Communal People’s Council. All preparations for the election have now been completed.

Along residential areas surrounding Thi Nai Lagoon, in the communes of Quy Nhon Dong, Tuy Phuoc Dong, and Ngo May in Gia Lai Province, flags and banners have been brightly displayed. In newly built houses under the Quang Trung Campaign aimed at building houses for families whose homes were destroyed by natural disasters, residents in disaster-affected areas are tidying up their homes and eagerly looking forward to the great national day.

The propaganda has been prepared in both the national language and ethnic minority languages, enabling residents to clearly understand the time, venue and regulations when participating in the election. (Photo: SGGP)

In Hoa Thinh Commune, Dak Lak Province, where 110 houses have been newly built under the Quang Trung Campaign, roads, offices, and residential homes are all adorned with the red flag with a yellow star.

According to Mr. Le Chi Hoai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoa Thinh Commune, since the afternoon of March 12, the locality has conducted drills and trial operations for the election process so that voters can become familiar with the procedures. Preparations across the commune have now been completed, and residents are eagerly awaiting the country’s great day.

From the center of Da Nang City, after nearly 94 kilometers of mountainous roads passing through Ba Na, Hoa Phu, and Song Vang, ATeep Village of A Vuong Commune—a locality that once suffered severe landslides in 2025—has now revived with new houses built under the Quang Trung Campaign. These days, many homes have hung the red flag with a yellow star, joining the nationwide atmosphere as the country looks toward the upcoming election day.

The polling station in the village has been placed at the local kindergarten, where the list of more than 200 voters, along with information about the candidates, has been fully posted. After being resettled and provided with housing support, the living conditions of residents have gradually stabilized. People now feel secure in rebuilding their lives and are enthusiastically preparing to participate in the election.

From remote islands to villages and hamlets, from border areas to residential communities that have recently recovered from natural disasters, preparations for the election have been completed. Across the country, all are turning their attention to the nation’s great day.

Ba Vi Commune prepares for the nationwide election day. (Photo: SGGP)

Officials and soldiers in the island commune of Nhon Chau (Gia Lai Province) complete the final preparations, ready for election day.

Officials and voters in Ngo May Commune, Gia Lai Province conduct a trial run of the early voting process.

Visiting and encouraging voters living in houses built under the Quang Trung Campaign ahead of election day in Ngo May Commune

Environmental sanitation work carried out at polling stations in the flood-affected area of Hoa Thinh Commune, Dak Lak Province

Officials and voters in Hoa Thinh Commune, Dak Lak Province conduct a trial run of election procedures in preparation for the official polling day.

ATeep Village in A Vuong Commune is decorated with red flags bearing yellow stars, joining the nationwide festive atmosphere.

Preparations in A Vuong Commune have been carried out thoroughly and meticulously.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh