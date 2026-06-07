Golden Harvest: Mang Den’s rice season becomes tourist magnet

Every year, as May turns into June, the terraced rice fields in Mang Den transform into a sea of brilliant gold, signaling the harvest season and drawing visitors eager to witness the highlands in their most picturesque state.

White clouds blanket the rice fields. (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

Rice cultivation has long been the backbone of life for the ethnic communities in Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province. The fields are nestled in valleys along forest edges and streams, with many forming intricate terraces that wind gracefully along the hillsides.

When the rice ripens, the landscape is blanketed in a vibrant, glowing yellow. Viewed from above, these golden patches contrast sharply against the deep green of the surrounding mountains and forests, creating a poetic and serene vista. The scent of ripe grain fills the air, offering a sense of peace and tranquility that is unique to the region.

Across the fields, local ethnic farmers are busy with the harvest, their laughter and chatter reflecting the joy of a successful season, a sign of prosperity and hope for the year ahead.

The rice fields stretch along the stream, bordering the forests. (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

The rice fields glow golden with ripe grain.(Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

Terraced rice fields. (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

Director Vu Thi Hong Phuong of the Mang Den Commune Public Service Supply Center noted that the harvest season is a peak time for tourism, as visitors flock to the villages for sightseeing and photography.

Homestays and cafés with panoramic views of the rice fields have become popular destinations, offering travelers the perfect vantage point to take in the scenery and enjoy the fresh, crisp air of the highlands.

The rice fields have become a popular check-in spot for tourists. (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

Local residents harvest rice manually. (Photo: Ngoc Chi)

(Photo: Ngoc Chi)

Some use rice harvesting machines. (Photo: Ngoc Chi)

An old woman is gathering rice. (Photo: Ngoc Chi)

(Photo: Ngoc Chi)

(Photo: Ngoc Chi)

Rice terraces ripple outward, vanishing into the distance. (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

(Photo: Ngoc Chi)

After drying, the rice is stored by the farmers in rice storage facilities near the fields. (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

Local people's rice granaries (Photo: Vu Thi Hong Phuong)

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan