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Southeast Asia’s tallest Cham tower complex restored

SGGP

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has greenlit a VND93 billion (US$3.5 million) restoration project for the Duong Long Cham Towers, a National Special Relic site in Gia Lai Province.

The Duong Long Cham Towers (also known as Nga Towers), located in Binh An Commune, Gia Lai Province, constitute a remarkable Cham architectural ensemble comprising three brick towers. According to the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, these structures are recognized as the tallest of their kind in Southeast Asia.

Having endured over 800 years of historical upheaval, wartime damage, and natural erosion, the ancient complex is currently facing severe deterioration.

Local authorities have commenced a 320-day restoration phase, focusing on the Middle and South towers.

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Craftsmen crush original bricks to reproduce traditional materials. (Photo: SGGP)
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To replicate the ancient masonry, a precise blend of brick powder and lime is integrated with specialized binding agents. This meticulously formulated mixture is engineered to recreate the structural and aesthetic properties of the original temple bricks, ensuring seamless restoration. (Photo: SGGP)
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Bricks precisely crafted to original specifications at the heritage site (Photo: SGGP)
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Newly crafted bricks stamped with “2026” to ensure transparency in conservation (Photo: SGGP)
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Deteriorated sections of Duong Long Ancient Towers gradually restored (Photo: SGGP)
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Duong Long Ancient Towers date back over 800 years (Photo: SGGP)
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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