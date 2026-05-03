Southeast Asia’s tallest Cham tower complex restored

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has greenlit a VND93 billion (US$3.5 million) restoration project for the Duong Long Cham Towers, a National Special Relic site in Gia Lai Province.
The Duong Long Cham Towers (also known as Nga Towers), located in Binh An Commune, Gia Lai Province, constitute a remarkable Cham architectural ensemble comprising three brick towers. According to the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, these structures are recognized as the tallest of their kind in Southeast Asia.
Having endured over 800 years of historical upheaval, wartime damage, and natural erosion, the ancient complex is currently facing severe deterioration.
Local authorities have commenced a 320-day restoration phase, focusing on the Middle and South towers.