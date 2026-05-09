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Vietnam’s first National Script printing house increasingly attracts visitors

SGGPO

During the April 30 – May 1 holiday, large numbers of visitors, particularly young people, flocked to Lang Song Church to experience tours exploring its unique European-style cultural, historical, and architectural space.

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The Lang Song Church Complex (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors also had the opportunity to view photo displays and archival materials related to one of the first three printing houses for the Vietnamese National Script in Vietnam.

Lang Song Church is located amid rice fields along the Kon River in Quang Van Hamlet, Tuy Phuoc Commune, Gia Lai Province. The site is an ancient architectural complex built in the Gothic style, a classical architectural style originating in Europe. The structure was constructed around 1841-1850.

Initially, Lang Song Church was built with a simple design featuring thatched roofs and bamboo walls. Situated by the river, it was named Lang Song Church (also known as Lang Song Minor Seminary). In 1885, the entire church was destroyed by fire. Following several rounds of restoration and expansion, the complex was fully completed in 1927 in Gothic architectural style, covering an area of 2,000 square meters.

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The exhibition area showcasing documents and photographs related to the Lang Song Printing House
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Documents and printing machines photographed in 1940 have been preserved. (Photo: SGGP)

This church was home to one of Vietnam’s first three National Script printing houses, alongside Tan Dinh Printing House in Saigon (now known as HCMC) and Ninh Phu Printing House in Hanoi. The printing house gained strong growth and earned a reputation throughout Indochina and Hong Kong. In 1910 alone, it published 25 National Script titles and 36 French-language titles.

By 1922, the printing house had entered its golden period, producing books and documents in the National Script, with more than 63,000 publications and over 3.4 million printed pages annually.

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Visitors explore the space and architecture of Lang Song Church. (Photo: SGGP)
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The grounds of Lang Song Church are lined with many century-old goldlen oak trees. (Photo: SGGP)
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Photographs of the Lang Song Printing House grounds dating back to 1940 (Photo: SGGP)
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The Lang Song Printing House (Photo: SGGP)
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Visitors learn about history at the exhibition area preserving documents from the Lang Song Printing House. (Photo: SGGP)
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Ancient European-style architecture (Photo: SGGP)
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The Lang Song Church architectural and historical complex is nestled amid vast rice fields.
By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Kim Khanh

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National Script printing houses Lang Song Church Lang Song Minor Seminary

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