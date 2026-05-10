Ho Chi Minh City promotes worker welfare during workers’ month

During Workers’ Month 2026, trade unions, local authorities and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City have carried out a wide range of activities aimed at caring for and supporting workers.

In response to Workers’ Month and the 2026 Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Hygiene under the theme “Innovation and Creativity – Enhancing Labor Productivity,” trade unions at all levels, along with departments, local authorities and the business community in Ho Chi Minh City, have organized many meaningful activities for workers.

With the principle of placing workers at the center, these programs not only help improve workers’ material and spiritual well-being but also promote a spirit of sharing, solidarity and sustainable development.

Various practical activities have taken place during the month, such as providing gifts to workers in difficult circumstances, hosting “Union Meals” and “Morning Coffee with Workers” programs, as well as offering workplace health screenings and consultations to enhance awareness of labor safety.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation has also promoted social housing programs for workers, along with various cultural activities and discount fairs, creating a vibrant, warm, and caring atmosphere during Workers’ Month 2026.

Outstanding union members and workers in Ho Chi Minh City visit Con Dao Prison during a political and ideological education trip held as part of Workers’ Month 2026.

Workers purchase high-quality products at discounted prices during Workers’ Month 2026.

Health checkups for workers are conducted directly at factories.

Workers of He Vi Manufacturing and Trading Joint Stock Company in Hoa Loi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, attend the “Morning Coffee – Listening to the Voices of Union Members and Workers” program.

Workers participate in a painting activity organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation.

Outstanding union members and workers in Ho Chi Minh City visit Con Dao Prison during a political and ideological education trip held as part of Workers’ Month 2026.

The Trade Union of Nidec Vietnam Company Limited in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Ho Chi Minh City, provides support to female workers affected by a rental room fire.

Workers at AJ Solutions Manufacturing Company Limited in Chau Duc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City, work attentively at the factory.

By Thai Phuong, Tam Trang, Nguyen Nam, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong