Weather

Heavy rain to persist through July 30, raising flood and landslide risks

SGGPO

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across much of the country through July 30, with forecasters warning of flash floods and landslides in the Northern region and localized flooding in the Central Highlands and the Southern regions.

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Heavy rain caused flooding in Lam Dong Province on July 28. Photo: Doan Kien

From the evening of July 28 through July 30, many parts of the country are expected to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Meteorological authorities have warned of flash floods, landslides in the Northern region, and localized flooding in the Central Highlands and Southern regions.

On the afternoon of July 28, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that from the evening of July 28 to the morning of July 29, the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province would continue to experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving very heavy rainfall due to the combined effects of a low-pressure trough and upper-level wind convergence.

The heaviest rainfall is forecast for Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, and Tuyen Quang provinces, with rainfall totals of 30 mm - 60 mm and more than 150 mm in some locations.

The weather agency warned that soils in many of these areas have already become saturated following previous rounds of rain. Continued heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods along small rivers and streams, as well as landslides on steep slopes.

From midday and into the afternoon of July 29, the wind convergence over Northern Vietnam and Thanh Hoa Province is expected to gradually weaken, leading to reduced rainfall. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms are still forecast across the region.

In the Central Highlands and the Southern regions, the southwest monsoon combined with wind convergence will continue to bring moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms from the evening of July 28 through July 30. Rainfall is forecast at 50 mm - 110 mm, with more than 170 mm possible in some areas.

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Weather radar image at 5 p.m. on July 28 showing dense cloud formations over Southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands. Source: WINDY

Residents in Southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands are advised to remain alert for tornadoes, lightning, strong wind gusts, and localized heavy rain that could cause flooding in low-lying areas during thunderstorms.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of July 30, the southwest monsoon and the wind convergence zone will gradually weaken and shift westward. The Central Highlands and the Southern regions will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rain.

Most rainfall is expected during the late afternoon and evening.

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By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

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