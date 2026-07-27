Northern, Southern Vietnam forecast to see widespread rainfall on July 27

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Northern Vietnam will enter a spell of heavy rainfall from the evening of July 27, while Southern Vietnam is expected to continue experiencing widespread thunderstorms.

Rain is expected to return to many parts of Northern Vietnam this afternoon and evening.

After the dissipation of storm No.2 over mainland China, weather conditions across Vietnam are now being driven primarily by the southwest monsoon in combination with a low-pressure trough.

In Hanoi, sunny conditions are forecast during the day, with temperatures reaching 34-35 degrees Celsius. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the evening and overnight. Although the heaviest rainfall will be concentrated in the Northern mountainous and midland regions, residents of the capital are advised to remain alert to thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusty winds.

The most intense rainfall is forecast from the evening of July 27 through July 28 in the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, and Son La. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 30 mm and 70 mm, with some locations receiving more than 150 mm. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to persist across these localities on the night of July 28.

Total accumulated rainfall during the event is expected to reach 50-120 mm, with some areas likely to record more than 250 mm. Meteorologists have warned of a high risk of flash floods, landslides, and localized flooding.

In Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, intermittent sunshine is expected during the day. From the afternoon and evening onward, thunderstorms will become widespread, bringing moderate rain to many areas, with localized downpours exceeding 100 mm.

In Central Vietnam, from Thanh Hoa to Hue City and along the South Central Coast, hot weather will prevail during the day, with temperatures ranging from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening, with some areas likely to experience localized heavy rain.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecasts that rainfall across Southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands will gradually ease between July 30 and 31. In Northern Vietnam, heavy rain is also expected to become less widespread after peaking from the evening of July 27 through July 28, with significant rainfall thereafter largely confined to isolated mountainous areas.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan