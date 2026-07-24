Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir opens bottom spillway gate

One bottom spillway gate at the Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir will open from 4 p.m. on July 24 to ensure safety amid heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) issued Official Dispatch No. 8258/CD-BNNMT and Document No. 8259/BNNMT-DD, directing the operator of the Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant to open one bottom spillway gate starting at 4:00 p.m. on July 24.

As of the morning of July 24, the reservoir's upstream water level was 106.4 meters, with inflow at 2,040 cubic meters per second and downstream discharge at 708.93 cubic meters per second.

The ministry said the decision was made as a precautionary measure in response to ongoing rainfall and forecasts of continued heavy rain. The hydropower operator has been instructed to closely monitor rainfall, flood developments, reservoir inflows, upstream and downstream water levels, and the safety of the dam, and to report updates promptly to the ministry and relevant authorities.

A bottom spillway gate at the Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir releases water.

The ministry also urged downstream localities, including Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, and Hanoi, to immediately notify local authorities, residents, aquaculture operators, inland waterway transport services, ferry terminals, construction sites, sand and gravel mining operators, and others who work or live along the river. These groups have been advised to take necessary measures to safeguard lives and property during the reservoir's discharge operations.

Earlier this month, the Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir opened one bottom spillway gate on July 1 and closed it on July 13 as part of reservoir regulation and dam safety operations.

Meanwhile, the Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir in the Northern region has also been operating with one bottom spillway gate open since 11:00 a.m. on July 11.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong