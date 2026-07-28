Weather

Heavy rain lashes Northern and Southern regions

SGGPO

Widespread rain affected the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces overnight on July 27 and into the early hours of July 28, with some areas recording very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, between 7 p.m. on July 27 and the morning of July 28, rainfall exceeded 100 mm at several monitoring stations, including 148.6 mm in Do Luong (Nghe An), 125 mm in Dong Viet (Bac Ninh) and 122.8 mm in Trieu Son (Thanh Hoa).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms also occurred across the Central Highlands and the Southern region, with Bao Loc in Lam Dong recording 136.6 mm of rainfall.

From July 28 through the night of July 29, the Central Highlands and Southern region are forecast to see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 50–110 mm and isolated areas receiving more than 170 mm.

Meanwhile, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Hue City and the South-Central coastal region are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 30 mm and isolated areas exceeding 70 mm.

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Heavy rain inundates To Vinh Dien Street in Thanh Hoa Province on the evening of July 27. Photo: Cao Tuan

The weather agency also warned of localized rainfall exceeding 100 mm within three hours, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides, lightning, hail and strong winds.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

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heavy rain the Northern region Southern region Central Highlands National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting National Civil Defense Steering Committee flash floods landslides thunderstorms

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