Storm Noul strengthens, 21 coastal localities urged to prepare for strong winds

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a tropical depression over the western Pacific intensified into tropical storm Noul on July 24.

On the afternoon of July 24, the storm's center was located about 90 kilometers east-northeast of Luzon Island in the Philippines. Maximum sustained winds near the center reached 62-88 kilometers per hour, corresponding to Force 8 and Force 9 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts up to Force 12. The storm was moving west-northwest at approximately 25 kilometers per hour.

From late July 24 into the early hours of July 25, Noul is forecast to enter the northeastern waters of the northern East Sea.

By the afternoon of July 25, the storm is expected to be about 430 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong (China), strengthening to Beaufort scale 10-11 with gusts up to Force 13. It is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression over eastern Guangdong Province by early July 27 before dissipating into a low-pressure area.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecasts that tropical storm Noul will enter the East Sea.

Although Noul is not expected to make landfall in Vietnam, its circulation will directly affect the northeastern waters of the northern East Sea. Winds are forecast to strengthen from Beaufort scale 6-7 to 8-9, while areas near the storm's center could experience winds of Beaufort scale 10-11 with gusts up to Force 13. Waves are expected to reach 4-6 meters, creating very rough seas.

On July 24, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, a member of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee, signed a directive requesting authorities in 21 coastal provinces and cities, from Quang Ninh to An Giang, to guide vessels in taking precautionary measures against strong winds and tropical storm Noul.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee also warned that the waters from Lam Dong Province to Ho Chi Minh City and the southern East Sea, including the waters surrounding Truong Sa Special Zone, could experience strong southwesterly winds of Beaufort scale 6, with gusts of 7-8.

Local authorities have been instructed to closely monitor the movements of fishing boats and tourist vessels, particularly those operating in bays and near islands.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment urged downstream localities, including Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho and Hanoi, to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of people and property during the water discharge operation.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rain across the Northern region is expected to gradually ease from the afternoon of July 25, while the Central Highlands and Southern region will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong