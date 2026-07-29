Thunderstorms expected to increase across Southern region

Rainfall in the Northern region is expected mainly at night and in the early morning, while the Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Residents in Hanoi and several other localities are advised to remain alert to the risk of urban flooding during peak commuting hours as widespread rainfall is expected. (Photo: SGGP)

According to meteorological experts, a northwest-southeast low-pressure trough, combined with southeasterly winds, has created favorable conditions for heavy overnight and early morning rainfall across the Northern area and the north-central region on July 29.

Heavy rain has been concentrated in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, and Phu Though, as well as parts of Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, and Son La, before spreading to Dien Bien and Lai Chau. Some areas in the northern delta, coastal provinces, and Hanoi have recorded heavy downpours.

Forecasters said rainfall in the Northern region is expected to gradually ease from midday to the afternoon of July 29 as the southeasterly winds weaken.

Meanwhile, the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center said showers and thunderstorms are likely to increase again across the Southern region on July 29 and 30.

Bands of thunderstorms stretch from the North Central region to the Red River Delta, as shown in the weather radar image captured at 6:00 a.m. on July 29

On July 29, rainfall may begin in the morning across the Mekong Delta, while the Southeastern region is expected to see rain mainly in the afternoon. The probability of rainfall is forecast at 60 percent to 80 percent.

On July 30, rainfall across the Southern area is expected to decrease, although some areas may still experience moderate rain, with isolated heavy downpours. The probability of rainfall is forecast at around 50 percent to 70 percent.

The current spell of rain affecting the Southern area and the Central Highlands is expected to last until the afternoon of July 30, with some locations likely to receive more than 150mm of rainfall before conditions gradually improve from the night of July 30 onward.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Kim Khanh