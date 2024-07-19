Weather

Tropical depression newly forms in East Sea

SGGPO

As of 10 a.m. on July 19, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned of a newly-formed tropical depression in the East Sea.

ap.jpg
Position of the tropical low pressure sysytem in the East Sea on July 19 morning (Photo: the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting)

The Japan Meteorological Agency has also confirmed the appearance of the tropical low-pressure system.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, previously, on July 19 morning, a low-pressure zone in the eastern waters of the middle of the East Sea grew into a tropical low-pressure system.

The tropical low-pressure system was centered at approximately 14 degrees north latitude and 118 degrees east longitude, moving slowly northwest at an hourly speed of five to ten kilometers.

It is forecast that the tropical depression will move northwest and west-northwest in a row. Under its impact, the eastern part of the northern and middle of the East Sea and the northeastern waters of the Paracel Islands will see thundery showers, blustery winds, big waves and rough seas.

International meteorological agencies predicted that the tropical low-pressure system has a 90 percent chance of developing into a typhoon and a ten percent possibility of making landfall in Guangdong Province, China.

In addition, another tropical low-pressure system has formed in the east of the Philippines. It is forecast to intensify and become the strongest storm since the beginning of the year.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

newly-formed tropical depression offshore the East Sea National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn