Troops training hard for grand National Reunification celebration

Military officers and soldiers underwent training on April 8 afternoon at Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City in preparation for the upcoming spectacular parade to celebrate the National Reunification Day.

Hundreds of locals gathered there to take commemorative photos with 15 cannons and watch a rehearsal at the training site by the military officers and soldiers.

According to the plan, the celebration will feature a military parade and public procession involving around 13,000 participants, along with a 21-gun salute accompanied by the Vietnamese national anthem, expressing a symbolic tribute to this historic milestone.

The field camps are placed at the training site to properly preserve military equipment as well as ensure the successful fulfillment of assigned missions.

Lieutenant Duong Van Kien, Deputy Commander of the Ceremonial Artillery Team from Brigade 96 under the Artillery Corps, shared that the ceremonial artillery force began training on the morning of April 8 right after 15 cannons were transported from the 96th Brigade under the Artillery Corps in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province to Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on April 6 late.

From now until April 30, the team will experience training sessions and rehearsals, and finally perform the official ceremonial gun salute to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

After each training session, the team is responsible for ensuring the preservation of all cannons, equipment and technical systems in optimal condition.

According to Lieutenant Duong Van Kien, the Ceremonial Artillery Team has received great assistance from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Mobile Police Force, the Traffic Police and the local militia forces that helped to ensure security, maintain public order and regulate traffic during the training period.

There are some photos at the training session and rehearsal in preparation of the upcoming National Reunification celebration.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong