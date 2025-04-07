Artillery force fulfills preparation for National Reunification celebration

A convoy of military trucks carrying 15 cannons arrived at Bach Dang Wharf Park, Ho Chi Minh City in preparation for display at the National Reunification celebration.

A military truck carries a cannon to Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The 96th Brigade under the Artillery Corps transported 15 cannons to Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City at midnight on April 6 to set up a ceremonial artillery display for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

At around 11:30 p.m., a convoy of military trucks carrying the cannons arrived at Bach Dang Wharf Park, Ho Chi Minh City, from the 96th Brigade under the Artillery Corps in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province, in preparation for installation. The cannons weigh approximately four tons each.

Traffic police regulate traffic at prohibited routes serving for the artillery transportation.

The convoy of vehicles transporting the cannons, escorted by the traffic police, heading to the center of Ho Chi Minh City. Several roads were closed to traffic, and security was tightened to facilitate artillery transportation.

As disclosed by a representative from the 96th Brigade, soldiers worked through the night of April 6 until early morning on April 7 to ready for the ceremonial artillery display.

The 105-millimeter cannons have been placed at the artillery site.

The ceremonial artillery force includes 233 officers and soldiers from the 96th Brigade.

In addition to the cannons, the 96th Brigade has also provided fencing with 250 poles and a 90-meter-long carpeted area.

According to the plan, the 50th anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification will feature a military parade and march with around 13,000 participants, along with a 21-gun salute accompanied by the national anthem.

Notably, the air force will fly various aircraft, including helicopters and fighter jets of Yak-130 and Su-30MK2 to celebrate this historic event.

There are some photos featuring preparations for the artillery display of the upcoming National Reunification celebration.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong