HCMC needs international exhibition center of 100 hectares or larger

According to analysts, Ho Chi Minh City needs an international exhibition complex that is at least 100 hectares in size.

International visitors survey prices and types of goods at the fair held at SECC.

At Saigon Exhibition and Convention Joint Venture Company (SECC) in District 7, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC yesterday held a workshop on "Forming the International Exhibition Center of HCMC - Shaping the structure, planning space and development ecosystem".

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and experts and delegates were attending the workshop.

During the workshop, Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son highlighted that Ho Chi Minh City has identified five promising sites for the development of an international exhibition center. These locations include the expansion and enhancement of the SECC area in District 7, covering 11.5 hectares; the improvement of the exhibition space in Thu Thiem in Thu Duc City, which spans approximately 83,000 square meters; a site in Thoi An ward in District 12, encompassing around 30 hectares; an area in Tan Kien and Tan Nhut communes in Binh Chanh outlying district, also measuring about 30 hectares; and a coconut farm area in Thu Duc City, which is approximately 36 hectares in size.

Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son asserts that Ho Chi Minh City serves as the country’s economic engine so he supposed that the exhibition center's construction should be on a larger scale, reflecting the significance of both the country and the region.

He mentioned that Shanghai, China, is creating a 500-hectare exhibition center. This location draws over 73 million local and international tourists, producing 70,000 jobs for workers with the aim to increase GDP more.

A major culinary event recently held at SECC attracts domestic and international chefs' attendance.

Addressing the workshop, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung cited the estimate of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade that each year, the city organizes over 400 trade fairs and exhibitions. However, the venues have not met the needs of businesses.

The purpose of organizing this workshop is to provide guidance for the city, identify strategies to attract investment, and recommend resources necessary for the establishment of a regionally significant international exhibition center, thereby facilitating the robust development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Dan Thuy