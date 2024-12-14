Tree planting initiative undertaken in flood-prone Hai Lang District

A tree planting initiative has been undertaken in the flood-prone areas of Hai Lang District of Quang Tri Province, with the objective of mitigating soil erosion and enhancing environmental stability.

This morning, the People's Committee of Hai Dinh Commune of the Central Province of Quang Tri’s Hai Lang District organized a tree planting ceremony in the spring of 2025, learning from and following Uncle Ho’s teaching.

During the ceremony, the People's Committee of Hai Dinh Commune facilitated the reception and planting of 500 crape myrtle trees, generously donated by Venerable Thich Trung Son, who serves as the Deputy Head of the Economic - Financial Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and is the Abbot of Van Son Nui Mot Pagoda in Con Dao District of the Southern Province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. This initiative was a gesture of appreciation for the homeland of Hai Dinh Commune.

Chairman Le Ngoc Trinh of the Hai Dinh Commune People's Committee emphasized the significance of not only in enhancing the green space and aesthetics along the main traffic route of the Commune but also safeguarding the land by preventing erosion and flooding, which directly impacts the lives and activities of thousands of households during flood events.

In recent years, Hai Dinh Commune has frequently experienced severe flooding from upstream rivers, inundating a vast coastal area and causing significant damage to homes, properties, and crops. This situation has been exacerbated by the lack of trees along the main road, which has led to soil erosion and damage to the roadbed.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Anh Quan