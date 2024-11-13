Transparency, quality prioritized in state official selection in HCMC

HCMC is facing significant pressures due to its central role in the national development, its leadership in the upcoming term will be tasked with meeting these demands and fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens.

Le Anh Tuan, MD, (middle in the picture) becomes Director of the HCMC Eye Hospital via a public exam (Photo: SGGP)



HCMC is currently in a particularly distinctive phase facing multiple pressures: from its central role in the development of the region and country; from the responsibilities the city must fulfill "alongside and for the entire nation", from demands and expectations for the city's advancement and development commensurate with its potential, status, and the aspirations of both city residents and the nation. These expectations and hopes rest upon the shoulders of the city's leadership at all levels in the new term.

Closely following the city’s activities in preparing for the Party Congress at various levels for the 2025-2030 tenure, Dr. Nguyen Thi Tram, Head of the Party Building Department at the Academy of Politics Region II, suggested that while implementing strict central and municipal regulations on personnel work for the congress, special attention must be paid to democratic elements, ensuring transparency and accountability in duty execution.

She views transparency and accountability as focal points in personnel preparation for the 2025-2030 term of the HCMC Party Committee. When genuine democracy and transparency are implemented, along with stringent requirements for personnel accountability, the city will neither "overlook" talented and virtuous individuals nor "let through" those who evade responsibility or fear accountability into the Party committee.

Dr. Bui Ngoc Hien from the HCMC Cadre Academy maintained that to build a force of civil servants that meets these expectations, there needs to be a more robust overhaul of screening work. Specifically, he recommends that competent authorities should define clear criteria for each position within the political system, with a particular focus on strategic thinking, foresight, and management capabilities.

Appointments to leadership positions should be based on merit and objectivity. Human resources training for civil servant positions should be tailored to the specific needs of each role, and continuous self-learning should be encouraged.

In response to Directive No.35 from the Politburo, Plan No.377 from the municipal Party Standing Committee, HCMC has been actively implementing measures to prepare for the upcoming congress. The city's Party Committee has issued a detailed plan to guide the process, and a survey has been conducted to assess the preparedness of local organizations. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee has stressed the importance of selecting deserving individuals to represent their localities and organizations at the congress.

While adhering to central and municipal directives to ensure proper structure, standards, and conditions according to regulations, there must be precise evaluation of each individual, preventing opportunists from infiltrating the ranks. There must be absolutely no subjectivity, partiality, or personal bias, ensuring that civil servants, public employees, workers, and citizens recognize and support the selected leading team.

To achieve this, the organization of review and evaluation of officials must be truly objective and transparent; the handling of denunciations and complaints related to personnel must be prompt, thorough, rigorous, and in accordance with regulations.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the People's Committee Phan Van Mai has emphasized the need to evaluate candidates based on their performance in the previous term. He argued that a candidate's ability is best reflected in their achievements.

This provides the clearest basis for planning personnel for important positions to participate in administration tasks in the next phase, especially in an era demanding leaders and managers who not only possess high professional qualifications but also demonstrate innovative capability, international vision, and excellent application of science and technology to contribute to the city and country's advancement in the new era.

Danny Vo, Vice President of the Vietnamese Overseas Association in HCMC, expressed high hopes for the new leadership team. He called for leaders with talent, integrity, and the ability to effectively lead the city, harnessing its potential and advantages. Additionally, the community expects a force of civil servants that is ethical, frugal, and transparent. Particularly, the effective mobilization and utilization of resources from the community and investors to contribute to the city's sustainable development is of special concern.

Nguyen Tran Anh Vu, Deputy Head of the Organization and Personnel Division of the HCMC Construction Department, highlighted the importance of selecting young, qualified, and experienced officials. He emphasized the need for a fair and transparent selection process and called for the elimination of factionalism and personal interests.

Dang Thi Ly, a resident of District 4, emphasized the importance of selecting officials who are close to the people and have the ability to support the community. She suggested that the opinions of the people should be considered when evaluating potential candidates.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam