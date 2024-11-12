HCMC invests in state leadership development for sustainable future

To fulfill the Central Party Committee's directive for HCMC to continue leading the Southern Key Economic Zone, the city has identified the training and development of civil servants in terms of ethics, theory, and expertise as a key factor.

In preparation for the 2025-2030 tenure, the HCMC Party Committee organized a training course for any civil servants who have been planned to become members of the City Party Committee in the 2025-2030 term, with 84 people participating.

At the opening ceremony of the course, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the municipal Party Committee urged each state official to self-reflect and strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges. Each must deeply understand the spirit of lifelong learning, learning to work and to be a true person, a devoted official, learning to serve the people and the country.

The Master's program in Public Policy and Management, with 41 students, organized by the Organization Committee under the HCMC Party Committee in collaboration with HCMC University of Economics, is entering its final months. President of HCMC University of Economics Prof Su Dinh Thanh shared that the programs aim to enhance the capacity of civil servants to meet new demands and successfully implement Resolutions 31 and 24 of the Politburo and Resolution 98 of the National Assembly.

The HCMC People's Committee has also issued a plan for training and developing civil servants and public employees in the city’s political system for the 2021-2025 period. The HCMC Department of Home Affairs has signed an agreement with HCMC Academy of Administration to train and develop civil servants and public employees of the city. This department also implemented a cooperation program between the HCMC People's Committee and Vietnam National University-HCM for the 2022-2025 period.

At the same time, the city is developing a project on training and developing leaders and managers of the city for the 2022-2025 time and a project on training and developing advanced leadership, management knowledge, and foreign languages for civil servants and public employees of the city for the 2022-2025 period.

Localities in HCMC have also proactively taken many solutions to improve the quality of their local state official force, with the requirement of training and development linked to the needs of job positions and practical training at each position and rank.

Directive 35 of the Politburo states that one of the requirements in planning is to ensure the number of young, female civil servants, and those from ethnic minority groups. The proportion of women participating in the Party Committee must be at least 15 percent.

As of the end of April 2024, the HCMC Party Committee had 20 percent women. The proportion of females participating in the Standing Committee, the Party Committee Executive Board directly under the City Party Committee was 31.8 percent. Several district-level Party Committees and their corresponding standing committees in the city have a large number of female officials. Among the 786 civil servants under the management of the HCMC Party Committee Standing Committee, there are 206 women (26.2 percent). These females regularly receive support to fulfill their tasks, upgrade their political knowledge, and enter the promotion plan.

The attention to training young officials is also of particular concern to many localities. Deputy Chief Nguyen Bao Trung of the Office of the District 4 Party Committee is one of the 36.4 percent of young officials (under 40 years old) planned for the District 4 Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term. Trung is a young civil servant who has been well-trained in his profession and has been tempered through practical work at the unit. His capacity and enthusiasm have been demonstrated during the time when HCMC was stretched to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

In many districts, the proportion of young state officials is quite high, at no lower than 12 percent. However, increasing this percentage is still a challenge for HCMC. The proportion of young civil servants and female ones is also not uniform in some localities and units, and some places do not ensure the required number according to the structure.

To address this, the HCMC Party Committee has requested that localities and units review and supplement the plan. In cases where there is no source, the Party Committee, the leader of the competent agency or unit, who approves the plan, has the responsibility to supplement the planned source from other places to ensure the target.

In 2022 and 2023, the HCMC Department of Home Affairs organized training courses for more than 35,000 state officials as to political theories, state management, leadership skills. In the first nine months of 2024, this Department dispatched nearly 4,500 civil servants to attend training courses organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant agencies. The HCMC Party Committee’s Executive Board has 12 female members, no members under 40 years old.

The HCMC Party Committee’s Standing Board has 16 members under 40 years old (over 2 percent), 206 females (26.2 percent).

The proportions of leading positions at the level of department heads, deputy heads, and equivalent ones: 269 officials under 40 years old (42.9 percent), 211 females (33.65 percent). Leaders of all levels of party committees and state agencies in the political system are deploying the planning of party committees and leading and managing officials at all levels for the upcoming term; through this deployment, 1,559 young civil servants and public employees (under 35 years old) have been planned for positions under the Party Committees directly under the City Party Committee, agencies, and management units; 20 have been planned for positions under the management of the HCMC Party Committee Standing Board.

