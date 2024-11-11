HCMC prioritizes rigorous state official development for upcoming Party Congress

HCMC is meticulously and transparently conducting personnel work for its upcoming party congresses, aiming to select individuals of exceptional moral character and ability for leadership roles.

Leaders of Thu Duc City are listening attentively to opinions of local people before launching projects in the city (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately following the Politburo's issuance of Directive 35 regarding party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, the HCMC Party Standing Committee formulated and issued Plan 377 for the preparation and organization of grassroots party congresses and higher-level ones for the 2025-2030 tenure.

This plan serves as a guiding principle for all party organizations to adhere to and implement consistently in accordance with its spirit, especially in talent sourcing and planning, to ensure that no capable and virtuous civil servants are overlooked.

District 1 prioritizes human resource planning to identify and develop individuals with the necessary qualities and potential. The district conducts regular reviews to ensure the plan aligns with current needs, removing those who no longer meet the requirements and adding new candidates. This approach aims to maintain a high-quality workforce and support the district's development goals.

Similar activities can be found in other districts of the city. On an annual basis, these localities direct the review and supplementation of planning, making timely adjustments to remove civil servants who no longer meet the standards and requirements, while simultaneously adding to the plan those who show great potential.

Principal of Ban Co Junior High School in District 3 Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen is chatting with her students (Photo: SGGP)

After presenting her action plan alongside another colleague and being appointed Principal of Ban Co Junior High School in District 3, Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen stated that this is a highly effective solution for individuals who have been planned for leadership positions to become familiar with their work. Thanks to this approach, she was able to effectively manage the school's operations.

According to Nguyen Dinh Phat, Head of the District 3 Party Committee, organizing for state officials to present their personal action plans before being appointed to planned positions is a step within the appointment process, aiming to create transparency and allow the selected to openly compete based on their abilities, serving as a basis for planning for higher positions in the subsequent term.

The challenge of testing potential leaders by involving them in party committees and standing committees at various levels is a crucial task. From the city level to the grassroots one, agencies and units have prioritized the rotation and transfer of civil servants to expose them to practical experiences in their planned positions.

District 1 has rotated and transferred 82 state officials, while Phu Nhuan District has done so for 165 people under the management of the District Party Standing Committee. District 7 has rotated and transferred 87 such between departments and wards and vice versa, as well as among party committees, government bodies, mass organizations, and socio-political organizations.

In the first nine months of 2024 alone, Thu Duc City has rotated and transferred 225 leading and managing personnels. Similarly, the District 11 Party Standing Committee has boldly rotated and assigned young civil servants and female ones with the necessary qualifications and conditions from the district to the grassroots level and vice versa, for training and development purposes. As a result, many individuals have matured and now hold high-ranking positions in the district and at the grassroots level.

District 4's Party Standing Committee is focused on strengthening the quality of state officials. Annual reviews are conducted to identify and promote capable individuals while removing those who don't meet the standards. The civil servant evaluation system is being reformed to be more continuous, specific, and performance-based, ensuring the selection and development of high-quality personnel.

District 7 has issued Regulation No.2, which mandates that the District Party Inspection Committee monitor and inspect the implementation of all conclusions made by the District Party Standing Committee and the District Party Committee on a monthly basis. Any delays or inadequacies in implementation are brought to the collective for discussion and identification of specific causes. This serves as a crucial quantitative basis for assessing the performance of civil servants from the district to the grassroots level.

Cu Chi District is committed to identifying and nurturing capable and virtuous state officials. The district prioritizes practical experience at the grassroots level, conducting annual assessments and providing training to enhance skills and knowledge. By focusing on individuals with strong moral character and development potential, the district aims to build a robust pool of talented officials.

At the first meeting of the Personnel Task Force for the 12th HCMC Party Congress, in addition to the prescribed criteria and standards, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the municipal Party Committee suggested seven additional criteria for evaluating civil servants in preparation for the upcoming term political and moral qualities and lifestyle; professional qualifications and broad knowledge, with the ability to work in an international environment; leadership and management skills, as well as the ability to address complex issues and handle emerging situations flexibly and promptly; practical experience; spirit of innovation and creativity, with a willingness to think, act, and take responsibility; ability to work in teams and build teams; strategic thinking and long-term vision, with an understanding of global and regional trends.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam