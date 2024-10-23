Weather

Trami storm anticipated to cause thundery rains over Southern region

Under the impact of the newly-formed storm, named internationally Trami, the entire Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City is likely to experience showers and thunderstorms.

Trami storm is anticipated to cause thundery rains over the Southern region. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Head of the Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Division under the Center of Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting for the Southern region Le Dinh Quyet indicated that the waters from Ba Ria- Vung Tau to Ca Mau, including the coastal areas of Ho Chi Minh City, and the waters from Ca Mau to Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand begin seeing storm force winds of 20-30 kilometers per hour, huge waves ranging between 0.5 meters and 2.5 meters, thundery showers, together with the risk of whirlwinds and cyclones.

Throughout October 23, the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City are warned of deep clouds and scattered sunshine at day time, and localized rains primarily at night time.

