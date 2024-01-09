Traffic accidents, casualities in HCMC reduce in 2023

In 2023, there were 1,734 road accidents in Ho Chi Minh City, including traffic collisions killing 663 people and injuring 1,049 others, down 411 cases, 116 deaths and 51 injured victims.

At the conference (Photo: Quoc Hung)

On January 9 morning, the National Traffic Safety Committee hosted a national online conference to review traffic order and safety in 2023 and implement directions and tasks in 2024 presided by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Standing Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee.

In HCMC, the conference saw the participation of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Thanh Loi along with departments and ditricts' representatives.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the conference. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Delivering a speech at the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong informed that from the beginning of 2023, the city leaders and the Municipal Traffic Safety Committee have directed the implementation of tasks and solutions to strictly ensure traffic safety and order.

Besides, the National Traffic Safety Committee launched and implemented a plan to ensure traffic order and safety in 2023 with the theme “Respecting the law to build a safe traffic culture”, thereby determining the goal to maintain and ensure order and traffic safety in the city; setting a target to reduce the number of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries by 5 percent – 10 percent compared to 2022; tackle traffic congestion and continue to seek ways to restore sidewalk order.

The above-mentioned results showed that traffic order and safety in 2023 in the city were guaranteed well. That positively contributed to the socio-economic recovery and development of the city in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to create a premise for the Traffic Safety Work Program in 2024, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to promote propaganda and legal education on traffic order and safety under the theme "Respect the law to build a safe traffic culture" in 2024; raise awareness of law enforcement for road traffic participants; launch emulation movements on traffic order and safety and call on people to actively respond to these movements .

In 2024, HCMC sets a target of accelerating the progress and improving the quality of construction investment projects and upgrading transport infrastructure systems and urgent transport works to contribute to reducing three criteria on traffic accidents and traffic congestion.

The delegates join the conference. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Additionally, HCMC will continue to strengthen the application of science and technology in the management, operation and organization of traffic; give instructions to traffic participants as well as support the works of patrolling, controlling and handling violations of traffic order and safety; regulate traffic flow on key traffic routes with a large number of vehicles, especially on gateways heading to the city, places for festivals and roads connecting to airports, seaports, railway stations and coaches and so on.

Tightening up the management of transport business activities, driving training, examining and issuing driver licenses and vehicle registration are determined as tasks in 2024.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong