Traditional boat race on Quang Binh’s Kien Giang River marks National Day

A traditional boat race celebrating the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day was held on the Kien Giang River in Le Thuy district, Quang Binh central province on September 2.

This year's competition attracted 24 men's teams and nine women's teams featuring nearly 1,300 athletes. The race has two categories, 23 kilometers for men and 18 for women, attracting thousands of local people, and creating a lively atmosphere along the banks.

The annual event aims to create a playing field for the local people on the national holidays and contribute to the preservation and promotion of solidarity spirit, and cultural and spiritual values of the audiences well as pray for a year of favorable weather and bumper crops.

It is also a traditional festival paying tribute to former General Vo Nguyen Giap and promoting tourism in the north-central province of Quang Binh, the hometown of General Vo Nguyen Giap.

The boat racing festival was added to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2019.