Tours to Thailand to watch 2024 ASEAN Cup second-leg final surge significantly

By noon on January 3, seats on four charter flights of Vietravel to watch the 2024 ASEAN Cup second-leg final in Thailand are nearly fully booked.

Vietnamese football fans travel to Thailand to support the national team in the 2024 ASEAN Cup second-leg final through a tour organized by Vietravel.

Ms. Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, Deputy General Director of Vietravel informed that the company received numerous customers interested in booking tours this afternoon.

As for the package tour, tourists will experience a variety of travel services, including transportation, accommodation and match tickets. In addition, tourists will receive red star yellow flag T-shirts, headbands and clappers.

Tourists will visit Buddha at the Four-Faced Buddha Temple; Wat Yannawa, Boat Pagoda; Temple Of Dawn (Wat Arun) and experience shopping in Bangkok.

Similarly, Saigontourist Group also indicated a significant surge in customers who are interested in the tour to support the Vietnamese football team in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2024 final in Thailand.

The travel company offered a package tour with prices ranging from VND13 million (US$511) to VND17 million (US$668) a person, depending on a two days one-night or three days two nights trip.

Information from airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet and Bamboo Airways shows that the number of booked tickets for flights from January 3 to January 6 has significantly increased.

Vietnam Airlines has replaced the narrow-body Airbus A321 with the wide-body Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 on the flights to Thailand from Vietnam on January 3, January 5 and January 6 to meet the demand of Vietnamese football fans.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates three flights per day on the Hanoi and Bangkok route and four flights per day on the Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok route.

In the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship final, held in the Northern Province of Phu Tho, Vietnam on the evening of January 2, Vietnam triumphed 2–1 over Thailand.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong