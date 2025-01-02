The tour package offering the opportunity to witness the AFF Cup 2024 final match between Vietnam and Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok is attracting considerable attention from Vietnamese football fans.

Travel agents offer football tours for Vietnamese fans in Thailand

The AFF Cup 2024 final will be contested over two legs; the first at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province on January 2 and the second at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on January 5. This highly anticipated clash between Vietnam and Thailand has generated significant interest among Vietnamese football enthusiasts, leading to a surge in demand for football tour packages. In response, several travel packages have been introduced by numerous travel companies to cater to the varied preferences and budgets of supporters eager to cheer on their national team.

For instance, Flamingo Redtours has introduced two distinct travel product lines for the upcoming AFF Cup final. These include a comprehensive 3-day, 2-night Hanoi-Bangkok tour priced from VND13.99 million and a selection of individual travel services encompassing match tickets, airfare, and hotel accommodations. Notably, individual travel services have garnered significant interest from travelers, primarily due to the simplified entry procedures, short travel duration, and enhanced flexibility afforded to travelers visiting Thailand.

It is noticeably, package tours from many other companies also attract a large number of customers, with prices ranging from VND11.9 million to VND14.99 million. These packages include football tickets, 4-star hotels and itineraries to visit famous places in Bangkok such as the 4-region floating market, Wat Arun or Jomtien beach.

Travel agents also have launched a more economical option. A ‘free & easy' package with a starting price of VND9.9 million (US$388), encompassing airfare, hotel accommodations, and match tickets suits those who want to seek cheaper tours.

Vietravel Company aims to accommodate over 1,000 guests across approximately 30 groups from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. At present, the company has reached over 40 percent of its goal.

Additionally, Viet Travel has collaborated effectively with partners to keep prices competitive, despite a surge in demand resulting in significant increases in airfare and service costs. Tourism agencies report that some guests are postponing their tour and service bookings until after the outcome of tonight's 2-1 match.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan