Football fans line up to buy tickets, hoping Vietnam's entry to ASEAN Cup Final

Vietnam's 2-0 victory over Singapore in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup semifinal has intensified the demand for tickets for the second leg match between the two teams at Phu Tho Stadium on the evening of December 29.

By 8 a.m. on December 27, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) opened ticket sales for the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup semifinal between Vietnam and Singapore.

Since the early morning, a huge number of fans had gathered at Phu Tho Stadium despite the chilly weather in Viet Tri City to hopefully secure tickets for the final match. As the ticket sales opening time approached, more and more football fans gathered at Phu Tho Stadium, leading to some pushing and shoving.

Tickets sold at Phu Tho Stadium were available at three prices VND600,000 (US$23.6), VND500,000 (US$19.6) and VND300,000 (US$11.8). Of which, each fan was allowed to purchase a maximum of two tickets. The organizers opened one ticket booth, allowing groups of ten fans at a time to purchase tickets under strict supervision.

After just over an hour of direct sales, all tickets had been sold out. It is known that Phu Tho Stadium was only allowed by the ASEAN Football Federation to sell 70 percent of its capacity, equaling approximately 20,000 people.

The second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup semifinal between Vietnam and Singapore will take place at 8 p.m. on December 29 at Phu Tho Stadium.

Here are some images featuring football fans in front of Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province this morning:

2.jpg
Numerous football fans are present at Viet Tri Stadium in the early morning.
1.jpg
Football fans line up to wait for their turn to buy tickets. (Photo: Tam Ha)
4.jpg
3.jpg
Numerous football fans are present at Viet Tri Stadium in the early morning.
5.jpg
By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

