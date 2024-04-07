Travel

Tours for Reunification Day holiday attract large number of visitors

SGGP

A large number of locals and visitors on April 6 flocked to the 2024 HCMC Tourism Festival that opened at the September 23 Park in District 1 on April 4-7 to seek discounted tours.

Tourists visit the display booth of Saigontourist Travel Services Company (Saigontourist). (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Le Thi My Thien from Phu Nhuan District said that she and her friends went to the travel show to look for affordable inner-city tours on the upcoming national holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

A number of tours, such as river tours, wellness and spa tours, and the A O Show, a famous performance in Vietnam with bamboo stuff, traditional music, and contemporary dance, at the HCMC Opera House are sold at VND299,000 (US$12) per person, down 60 percent.

According to a report by Saigontourist Travel Services Company (Saigontourist), the total revenue for the three days during the festival reached about VND7 billion. Domestic tours to the Northern and Central provinces have accounted for about 40 percent.

Vietravel Company received thousands of visitors and earned a revenue of nearly VND3 billion on the first day of the event. The company presents holiday packages designed for family travel with kids Charter Flight service to Thailand, and trips offering opportunities to experience five-star train and Vietnamese cuisine at promotional prices from VND4.99 million per person.

Ben Thanh Tourist Company said that the company tours to countries in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, South Korea, and Japan, and domestic trips to Hanoi, HCMC, Sapa, and Ha Long Bay have attracted many visitors.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

2024 HCMC Tourism Festival discounted tours National Reunification Day

