Big promotions for holiday tours to be launched in 2024 HCMC Tourism Festival

The 2024 HCMC Tourism Festival will open at the September 23 Park in District 1 on April 4-7.

Tourists visit Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The four-day event is expected to attract nearly 100 participating businesses specializing in the fields of accommodation, food and beverage, travel and tourism, entertainment, and healthcare, together with shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail stores.

The tourism festival also features a wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities, especially promotional programs offering 200,000 discount vouchers for 10-60 percent off valued at VND50 billion (US$2 million).

At the press conference of the tourism festival held on April 3, the HCMC Department of Tourism and the municipal Department of Industry and Trade signed a plan to stimulate the city’s tourism to attract visitors in the 2024-2025 period.

On this occasion, Saigontourist Travel Services Company (Saigontourist) offers a discount on domestic tours and international trips on the upcoming Hung Kings' anniversary on the 10th day of the third lunar month (April 18) and the 49th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30).

Accordingly, visitors purchasing tours on public holidays will receive an additional discount of VND1,000,000 (US$40). A trip to Cambodia costs about VND2,000,000 (US$80) per person, while a tour to Thailand is priced at VND4,999,000 (US$200) per person.

Additionally, the company has also launched a summer promotional program featuring 300 tours to visitors.

Vietravel Company presents holiday packages designed for family travel with kids Charter Flight service to Thailand, and trips offering opportunities to experience five-star train and Vietnamese cuisine at promotional prices.

Ms. Tran Phuong Linh, Marketing and Communication Director of Ben Thanh Tourist Company said that outbound tours will continue to be in high demand. The company saw an increase of 10-20 percent in bookings compared to regular days. Of these, tours to Southeast Asia nations and countries in Northeast Asia, such as South Korea, and Japan, have attracted a large number of visitors while trips on the upcoming holidays and the summer are also bustling.

According to the HCMC Department of Tourism, the city received more than 480,000 international visitors in March, up 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Revenue from tourism was estimated at VND44,710 billion (US$1.8 billion), presenting a year-on-year increase of 23.8 percent and achieving 23.5 percent of this year’s target.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh