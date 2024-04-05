Nearly 1, 800 tourists buy tours on opening day of HCMC Tourism Fair

Nearly 1, 800 tourists bought tours on April 4, the opening day of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Fair 2024 bringing a total revenue of over VND26.3 billion (US$1.05 million), up 49 percent over the same period in 2023.

Many people buy tours at on-site HCMC Tourism Fair 2024 on the opening day.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department said that the figure was reported from initial statistics of travel firms on the first day of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Day 2024.

The 20th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Fair, themed “20-year exciting journey” was opened last night at September 23 Park in District 1 and the event is expected to run three more days.

Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung and Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai attended the opening ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Fair 2024 is a special significant event marking 20 years of an exciting journey for promoting the image, land, people, cultural identity, tourism activities and typical cuisine of the city.

In addition, the tourism fair is affirmed as one of the significant annual events of the tourism industry of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general.

International visitors learn about information at the booth of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic Site.

Within a four-day fair, tourism stimulus programs are offering nearly 400 tourism products and services with a total discount amount of about VND50 billion (US$2 million), low-cost tours, travel vouchers along with promotional policies, discounts of up to 60 percent and many attractive gifts.

Besides, the event is an opportunity to connect tourism services businesses being in need of recruiting employees and students from tourism training institutions through the Tourism Job Exchange Platform in 2024.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong