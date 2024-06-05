Tourists explore Da Lat’s night scene with new railway services

The Da Lat - Trai Mat railway night services have been officially operational starting on June 4 to provide a new experience for tourists to gain a better sense of Da Lat’s beauty at night.

Da Lat Station (Photo: SGGP)

Da Lat night train tour offered by Vietravel Corporation is one of the new tourist products that have been launched in the third Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2024.

The night train having a speed of 15 km/hr departs daily from 6 p.m. and takes about 30 minutes to travel from Da Lat station to Trai Mat station. On the nearly 7 km route, tourists will have a chance to enjoy the night-time scenery of Da Lat and live music on the charming old carriages.

The Da Lat - Trai Mat railway night services promise a new experience for passengers to gain a better sense of the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night. (Photo: SGGP)

Arriving at Trai Mat Station, visitors will take electric cars to visit Leo village in the Huynh Tan Phat residential area in Ward 11, one of the most viewing spots to see the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night and enjoy local dishes of the resort town.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that the new services would contribute to diversifying local tourist products, developing the night economy, and promoting Da Lat-Lam Dong tourism.

Performance of music on the train (Photo: SGGP)

Arriving at Trai Mat Station, visitors will take electric cars to visit Leo village. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists enjoy the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night and the local dishes of the resort town. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh