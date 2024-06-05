Tourists explore Da Lat’s night scene with new railway services

Da Lat night train tour offered by Vietravel Corporation is one of the new tourist products that have been launched in the third Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2024.
The night train having a speed of 15 km/hr departs daily from 6 p.m. and takes about 30 minutes to travel from Da Lat station to Trai Mat station. On the nearly 7 km route, tourists will have a chance to enjoy the night-time scenery of Da Lat and live music on the charming old carriages.
Arriving at Trai Mat Station, visitors will take electric cars to visit Leo village in the Huynh Tan Phat residential area in Ward 11, one of the most viewing spots to see the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night and enjoy local dishes of the resort town.
Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that the new services would contribute to diversifying local tourist products, developing the night economy, and promoting Da Lat-Lam Dong tourism.