Da Lat's ancient train route offering nigh-time travel experiences launched

Vietnam Railways Corporation officially launched a train service to meet tourists' demand at nighttime in the resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 14.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The night trains No. DL11/12, and DL13/14 depart daily from 6:15 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. Ticket prices range from VND72,000 (US$3) to VND100,000 (US$) per trip. Passengers who buy return tickets will receive a 25-percent discount. All visitors will receive a complimentary cup of artichoke tea and free WiFi.

On the same day, Vietnam Railways Corporation also inaugurated a screening room to present a documentary film about Da Lat railway station.

Da Lat train station (Photo: SGGP)

The Da Lat train station was built in 1932 and put into use in 1936. The line includes seven kilometers of the track between Da Lat City and Trai Mat. The remaining section of more than 83 kilometers connecting Da Lat and Thap Cham station in Ninh Thuan Province was destroyed in the war and abandoned in the late 1960s.

The 7km long tourist railway, running from Da Lat center to Trai Mat station was reconstructed and operated for tourism purpose since 1997.

Currently, the station is one of the attractive tourist destinations in Da Lat. The Ministry of Culture and Information certified the Da Lat railway station as a national historical and cultural site in 2001. It was also considered the nicest ancient railway station in all Indochina.

Travelers enjoy a free snack on the train. (Photo: SGGP)
Performance of music on the train (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnam Railways Corporation inaugurates a screening room to present a documentary film about Da Lat railway station. (Photo: SGGP)
The train stations is one of the attractive tourist atractions in Da Lat. (Photo: SGGPP)
By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh

