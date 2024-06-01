Third Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2024 opens

The third Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2024 opened in Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong yesterday evening.

Lam Dong Province’s leaders and delegates attend the opening ceremony on May 31. (Photo: SGGP)

The third Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week themed "Lam Dong - The Rendezvous of Flowers and Music," will take place from May 31 to June 6. The event includes a wide range of activities, including an exhibition on tourist products and high-quality agricultural products, Da Lat Music Night Run 2024 program at the Lam Vien Square, an introduction of the spiritual life of the ethnic minority groups in the province at Lam Dong Province’s Museum, a trade fair presenting Da Lat’s flowers, local dishes and promotional programs offered by travel firms in the province and more.

On this occasion, the Lam Dong Province’s Museum will offer free admission from 7:30 am to 9 pm daily from May 31 to June 6. For the first time, it will introduce a collection of the Nguyen Dynasty’s antiques to the public.

The annual cultural, sports, and tourism event is an important opportunity for Lam Dong Province and Da Lat City to develop unique tourism products associated with the preservation and promotion of the traditional culture of the ethnic minority groups in the province and strengthen tourism investment, trade, and promotion.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event has attracted around 56 businesses and units including 27 accommodation facilities and 18 tourist areas. The participants offer promotional discounts ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent off on hotel rooms, and services.

Images of an art performance in the opening ceremony on May 31:

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh