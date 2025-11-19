Gia Lai province to host National Tourism Year 2026

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved Gia Lai province to host the Vietnam National Tourism Year 2026, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Gia Lai boasts some of the Central Highlands’ most stunning landscape. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee has confirmed that the ministry entrusts the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism with drafting the required documentation per Decree No. 110/2018/ND-CP regulating the management and organization of festivals and executing all related activities to promote Vietnam's tourism in general and Gia Lai’s appeal in particular.

Earlier, on September 21, the province submitted Official Dispatch No. 3785/UBND-KGVX to the ministry, expressing its intention to host the Tourism Year.

The province proposes the theme “Gia Lai – Convergence of Identity, Spreading Green” to underline its fusion of coastal and highland landscapes, as well as the blend of cultural heritage and nature, its connection between the central region and the rest of the country, and its commitment to sustainable development and international integration.

Provincial leadership has pledged to devote significant effort, allocate local budget, mobilize social resources, and closely coordinate with the ministry, the national tourism authority, and other ministries, sectors, and provinces to ensure the Tourism Year’s success, in line with set criteria and requirements.

The undertaking will focus on guaranteeing security, service quality, and environmental safety, thereby helping to enhance the image of Vietnam’s travel sector and accelerate tourism as a key economic sector.

This marks a strategic opportunity for Gia Lai, which now benefits from the combined strengths of coastal and highland tourism following the recent administrative merger. Described as a land of “golden forests and silver seas,” the locality possesses a unique ecosystem, combining beach-resort destinations with Central Highlands cultural and ecological tourism.

Vietnamplus