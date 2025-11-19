Travel

Gia Lai province to host National Tourism Year 2026

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved Gia Lai province to host the Vietnam National Tourism Year 2026, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

z6787773203924-585385b1abb784d262fe715528579111-5589-9239-6439-1430.jpg
Gia Lai boasts some of the Central Highlands’ most stunning landscape. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee has confirmed that the ministry entrusts the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism with drafting the required documentation per Decree No. 110/2018/ND-CP regulating the management and organization of festivals and executing all related activities to promote Vietnam's tourism in general and Gia Lai’s appeal in particular.

Earlier, on September 21, the province submitted Official Dispatch No. 3785/UBND-KGVX to the ministry, expressing its intention to host the Tourism Year.

The province proposes the theme “Gia Lai – Convergence of Identity, Spreading Green” to underline its fusion of coastal and highland landscapes, as well as the blend of cultural heritage and nature, its connection between the central region and the rest of the country, and its commitment to sustainable development and international integration.

Provincial leadership has pledged to devote significant effort, allocate local budget, mobilize social resources, and closely coordinate with the ministry, the national tourism authority, and other ministries, sectors, and provinces to ensure the Tourism Year’s success, in line with set criteria and requirements.

The undertaking will focus on guaranteeing security, service quality, and environmental safety, thereby helping to enhance the image of Vietnam’s travel sector and accelerate tourism as a key economic sector.

This marks a strategic opportunity for Gia Lai, which now benefits from the combined strengths of coastal and highland tourism following the recent administrative merger. Described as a land of “golden forests and silver seas,” the locality possesses a unique ecosystem, combining beach-resort destinations with Central Highlands cultural and ecological tourism.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Gia Lai province National Tourism Year 2026 Central Highlands cultural and ecological tourism

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn