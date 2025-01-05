Tour of HCMC government headquarters temporarily suspended for maintenance

The sightseeing tour of the headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City has been temporarily suspended for maintenance, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism announced on the evening of January 5.

Outstanding individuals and organizations with silent contributions in 2024 take part in a sightseeing tour to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters (Photo: SGGP).

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, said that the temporary suspension of the tour aims to ensure the organization of the anniversary celebrations, especially receiving visitors on the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the implementation progress of the maintenance project and the safety of visitors.

The tour visiting the headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City has been recognized as a distinctive tourism product, contributing to bringing heritage to life. It is also a highlight in the tourism promotion campaign titled ‘Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City’ after the Covid-19 pandemic. The product contributes to building the image of the Ho Chi Minh City government as friendly, open, and approachable.

Previously, the program was voted as one of the “Ho Chi Minh City - 100 interesting things” in 2023. The trip has attracted tens of thousands of local people and tourists. It received around 2,077 domestic and international visitors during the New Year 2025 holidays.

The City Hall tour was launched for the first time on April 29, 2023. It is available on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month during business hours. The sightseeing tour of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters building is free of charge. Visitors can register a trip by visiting the municipal People's Committee headquarters building at the website https://visithcmc.vn. It is also an opportunity for young people to learn about the architectural buildings associated with the culture and history of the city in the old days.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh