HCMC announces 2024 tour schedule of city government headquarters

The Office of the HCMC People’s Committee has just announced the tour schedule of the Headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC this year.

The City Hall tour will be available on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month during business hours. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the City Hall tour will be available on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month during business hours.

The sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building will be free of charge.

Visitors can register a trip by visiting the municipal People's Committee headquarters building at the website https://visithcmc.vn.

The program of receiving tourists to visit HCMC People's Committee headquarters aims to diversify tourist products and introduce the city’s image as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination to visitors.

It is also an opportunity for young people to learn about the architectural buildings associated with the culture and history of the city in the old days.

Students visit the 114-year-old- building on the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30). (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee Building of HCMC was recognized as a national architectural relic, according to decision No. 3244/QĐ-BVHTTDL issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in 2020.

The headquarters of the People’s Committee of HCMC, previously known as the HCMC Hall or “Hôtel de Ville” is one of the most ancient architectures in the city. It was built from 1898 until 1909 and designed by the French architect, Femand Gardès, simulating the bell tower style in Northern France. From 1975 until today, the building is the workplace of the People’s Committee of HCMC.

By Ca Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh