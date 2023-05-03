Touching flag-raising ceremony of SEA Games 32 opens

In the solemn atmosphere of the SEA Games 32 flag-raising ceremony, Vietnam's national anthem was played along with the national flag being hoisted, bringing a pride and deep impression to participants.

Related News Vietnam with 32 members to join flag-raising ceremony of SEA Games in Cambodia

Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Sports Delegation Hoang Quoc Vinh led a delegation with 32 members who are mostly athletes of Kun Bokator and Jujitsu national teams to join the flag-raising ceremony this morning.

In the solemn atmosphere, as of 8:35 a.m., the national flag of Vietnam was hoisted along with the national anthem performed at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex in the capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The 32nd Southeast Asian Games Organizing Board awarded sports delegations a couple of rabbits Borey and Rumduo being the official mascot of the 32nd SEA Games.

The Vietnamese Sports Delegations sent 1,003 members to join the 32nd SEA Games, including 702 athletes who will compete in 31 out of 36 sports.

The delegation set a target of ranking in the top three of the SEA Games 32 medal tally with 90 to 120 golden medals.

Besides, the delegation heads to win the championships for U22 men's football, women's football and track and field.

Some photos of Vietnamese Sports Delegation were captured at the flag-raising ceremony of SEA Games 32.