Vietnam with 32 members to join flag-raising ceremony of SEA Games in Cambodia

32 members of the Vietnamese Sports Delegation were assigned to join a flag-raising ceremony of SEA Games 32 on the morning of May 3.

Each country will send 32 members, equaling the 32nd time of the SEA Games, to participate in the flag-raising ceremony organized by the host country of Cambodia at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex in the capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Sports Delegation Hoang Quoc Vinh will represent the Vietnamese Sports Delegation at the ceremony.

Tomorrow, Head of the Vietnamese Sports Delegation Dang Ha Viet along with 100 members will travel from Hanoi to Cambodia to start the regional sports tournament.

The Vietnam Sports Administration will host a send-off ceremony for the Vietnamese Sports Delegation at the Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi. It is expected that Head of the Vietnamese Sports Delegation Dang Ha Viet shall arrive in the capital of Phnom Penh, Cambodia at 1 p.m. on the same day.