SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Weather

Torrential rains to hit localities nationwide

SGGPO
Meteorologists issued a warning of moderate to heavy rains in localities nationwide in the next days.
Torrential rains to hit localities nationwide ảnh 1

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, many places in the Northern, Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions have seen thundery downpours in two recent days, notably, in the provinces of Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Vinh Phuc, Lam Dong, Kon Tum and Pleiku.

It is forecast that from June 6, both Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to continue to see heavy rainfall of over 150mm mostly at night.

Amid the warnings above, the central weather bureau recommended that localities need to keep vigilant of flash floods, landslides and flooding.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

torrential rains ational Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting

Other news