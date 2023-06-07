Torrential rains to hit localities nationwide

Meteorologists issued a warning of moderate to heavy rains in localities nationwide in the next days.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, many places in the Northern, Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions have seen thundery downpours in two recent days, notably, in the provinces of Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Vinh Phuc, Lam Dong, Kon Tum and Pleiku.

It is forecast that from June 6, both Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to continue to see heavy rainfall of over 150mm mostly at night.

Amid the warnings above, the central weather bureau recommended that localities need to keep vigilant of flash floods, landslides and flooding.