Torrential rains anticipated to pound Southern localities

More very heavy rains along with risks of cyclones, lightning and strong gales are forecast until at least September 20, triggering weather warnings of localized flooding in some low-lying areas and places along rivers.
Over the past 24 hours, various districts in Ho Chi Minh City experienced showers.
It is anticipated that Ho Chi Minh City will see moderate to heavy rainfalls ranging between 30 mm and 80 mm above from September 17 to September 19.
In related news, as reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the area surrounding Dak O Bridge in National Highway 14C connecting Dak O and Bu Gia Map districts in the Southern province of Binh Phuoc has been inundated due to persistent downpours in recent two days, resulting traffic interruption.
Amid the complicated and unpredictable weather situation, the police and militia forces of Dak O and Bu Gia Map districts have promptly evacuated households in the area of Dak O Bridge to a safe place; blocked and banned all vehicles from crossing the bridge.
According to forecasts from the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, persistent torrential rains will continue to emerge over both the Southern and Central Highlands regions. Therefore, local authorities and people need to proactively update weather conditions as well as prepare preventive measures to mitigate aftermaths of heavy rains and whirlwinds.