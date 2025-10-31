Weather

Torrential rain, flooding in Central region may persist through November 4

Heavy rain and flooding are expected to persist across areas from Nghe An Province to Hue City through November 4.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee has issued an official directive urging six affected provinces and cities to prepare for prolonged impacts.

Last night, October 30, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, a member of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee, signed an official letter requesting the People’s Committees of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang and Quang Ngai to implement emergency response plans as heavy rainfall remains likely through next week.

img-3969-6286-6909.jpeg
Map showing areas at risk of flash floods as of the evening of October 30. Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF)

Meteorological agencies report that the Central region has been bracing for days of heavy, widespread rainfall, leading to severe flooding, flash floods, and landslides that have caused significant damage to life and property.

Rainfall is expected to remain intense through November 4. From the evening of October 30 to November 1, areas from Nghe An to northern Quang Tri could experience heavy to very heavy rain, ranging from 200 mm to 400 mm, with localized totals exceeding 700 mm.

img-3970-413-4805.jpeg
Ha Tinh Province is bracing for rain, strong winds and flooding.

Authorities in affected provinces are urged to disseminate timely warnings and guidance to local governments and residents; deploy rapid-response teams to inspect riverside and low-lying residential areas at risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides; manage and operate hydropower and irrigation reservoirs to retain flood-control capacity; and prepare personnel, equipment and essential supplies to ensure readiness, especially in areas prone to isolation.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

