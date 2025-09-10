To Vo Gate in Ly Son Special Zone recognized as National Heritage Site

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has signed a decision officially recognizing To Vo Gate in Tay Hamlet, An Vinh Commune, Ly Son Special Zone, Quang Ngai Province, as a National Heritage Site.

Visitors capture photographs in front of the iconic To Vo Gate, a renowned natural landmark in Ly Son Special Zone.

According to the decision signed on September 9, 2025, the boundaries of the protected area are defined based on the official record and maps zoning the relic protection areas in the dossier.

The People’s Committees at all levels where the site is located are tasked with performing state management responsibilities over the heritage site, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Cultural Heritage.

To Vo Gate, a unique rock formation sculpted by an eruption of the Gieng Tien volcano in Ly Son Special Zone stands proudly near the shore. The eruption solidified into thick basalt layers, gradually shaping the natural stone arch that stands today as one of the island’s most iconic geological features.

Natural forces, particularly coastal wave action linked to historical sea-level rise, have gradually eroded the basalt structure of To Vo Gate over thousands of years. The weaker, less cohesive rock layers in the middle of the formation were worn away more quickly than the harder layers above, resulting in a hollowed-out arch resembling the shape of an archway.

With its natural beauty, unique geological structure, and instantly recognizable silhouette, To Vo Gate has become one of the most iconic natural landmarks not only in Quang Ngai Province but also across Vietnam.

Located within a rich maritime cultural landscape, To Vo Gate stands alongside other tangible and intangible heritage values that define Ly Son Special Zone’s historical and cultural identity. Ly Son is home to remarkable geological and cultural landmarks, including the extinct Gieng Tien volcano, Duc Pagoda, Cau Cave, Mount Thoi Loi, Xo La Well, An Hai Communal House, Am Linh Temple, the Whale Skeleton Exhibition House, and the Hoang Sa-Truong Sa Fleet Museum, all of which contribute to the island’s unique heritage associated with the historical and cultural continuity of three successive civilizations, including Sa Huynh, Champa, and Dai Viet. These include traditions associated with the defense of national sovereignty over maritime territories, as well as local knowledge passed down through generations in traditional crafts such as garlic and shallot cultivation, fishing net weaving, culinary arts, folk performing arts, and Han-Nom script documents.

The waters surrounding Ly Son Special Zone and particularly the area around To Vo Gate provide an ideal environment for the growth of seagrass beds and coral reefs, creating a rich and diverse marine ecosystem. This abundance of marine resources forms the backbone of local livelihoods, offering employment and income for the vast majority of residents living on the island.

To Vo Gate is not only a striking natural formation but also a site of exceptional historical, cultural, scientific, aesthetic, and economic value. Its multifaceted significance makes it a key physical asset and a driving force for the sustainable development of tourism, culture, and the economy both for Quang Ngai Province and for Vietnam as a whole.

Related News Ly Son developing into national sea, island tourism center

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh